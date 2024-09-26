Minister Sivankutty slams MLA Anvar for attacking CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticised independent MLA P V Anvar on Thursday for attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging there is an agenda behind his accusations against the Communist veteran.

Hours after Anvar accused Vijayan of misleading the public and demanded that the CM gave up the charge of the Home department, Sivankutty told the Nilambur MLA that he won the election with the support of Left supporters, stating that his current stance is against the voters of his constituency.

"What Anvar has done is akin to spitting in the faces of the very voters who elected him to victory," the minister said.

He compared Anvar to a lizard that mistakenly assumes it is holding up the ceiling.

"If a lizard believes it is holding up the ceiling, there is no way to correct it. Even though everyone else knows it is not true, the lizard won't realise it," the minister said.

He stated that the CPI(M) is the party with the most mass support in Kerala.

"Thousands have built this movement by giving their lives and blood. A person like Anvar cannot cause even the slightest harm to this great organization. The party workers have been patient so far, but Anvar is now testing their patience," Sivankutty said.

He said that Pinarayi Vijayan has a decades-long legacy of pure political tradition.

"He is the most popular leader in Kerala. The people of Kerala know that the accusations and allegations raised by Anvar against him are baseless. Anvar has failed to present even a single piece of evidence, resorting instead to making allegations daily," the minister said.

Sivankutty concluded that it will soon become clear whose agenda Anvar is following in his attempts to undermine the Chief Minister.

Virtually ending his association with the ruling LDF, Anvar on Thursday challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation of the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging the police was not following proper procedure when seizing the precious metal from the 'carriers' who bring it from abroad illegally.

Lashing out at the CM, Anvar even called Vijayan a "cheat".

He alleged that ruling CPI(M) in the state has gone back on the assurances given to him with regard to the various allegations and complaints he made against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and the CM's political secretary P Sasi. PTI TGB TGB SA