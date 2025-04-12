Minister Sivankutty voices out against Binoy Viswam's stand on SFIO action against CM's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 12 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday criticised CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's remarks on the SFIO action against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in the state, giving rise to speculations of differences between the two LDF allies.

Viswam, on Friday, at a press conference here had said that the SFIO action against the company of Vijayan's daughter, Veena, did not concern the LDF.

He was responding to reporters' queries as to what was the CPI stand on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) action against Veena and whether it agreed with the CPI(M) stand that it was politically motivated.

The CPI state secretary had responded that the party was with the Kerala CM, but the case against Veena and her company was a separate matter which has nothing to do with the LDF.

Viswam had also indicated that the CPI has reservations with regard to implementation of the PM SHRI scheme which aims to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools as well as improve the quality of education and infrastructure in educational institutions in the country.

The CPI state secretary had said that his party sees it as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) to which the LDF is opposed.

Rejecting the contentions of Viswam, Sivankutty on Saturday said that the CPI state secretary "need not be worried about Veena's case as she is fully capable of dealing with it".

The minister also termed the case as "politically motivated" and said the LDF and CPI(M) fully support the CM in the matter.

He also lashed out at Viswam by saying that the CPI leader "now thinks that we should not say government led by Pinarayi Vijayan" and pointed out that the administration is referred to as "government led by LDF leader Pinarayi Vijayan".

"That is how it is mentioned even in the Cabinet agendas. It will be like that if Binoy Viswam becomes CM. Therefore, there is no need to be jealous or envious is what I would like to say," Sivankutty told reporters here.

Later, Viswam told reporters here that there is no argument between him and Sivankutty on the SFIO case against Veena.

"We both said the same thing. Sivankutty said that Veena does not require my backing in the matter. That is what I also said," the CPI leader contended.

He further claimed that they both were of the same view that the LDF should not be dragged into the issue.

"If that case is turned against the LDF or the CM, the CPI will face it. There is no doubt about that," he added.

However, he did not comment with regard to Sivankutty questioning his stand in connection with the PM SHRI scheme.

Regarding Viswam's stand on the PM SHRI scheme, Sivankutty, earlier in the day, asked why the state government should give up the Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned in various phases under the initiative for improving education of poor kids in Kerala schools.

"Just because it is central funds, why should we refuse it? By implementing the PM SHRI scheme, the LDF government will not be going back on its education policy. Academic matters in the state will be governed according to the education law and rules in place here," he said.

Sivankutty said that the views aired by Viswam at a press conference should have been raised in an LDF meeting. PTI HMP HMP KH