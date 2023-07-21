Minister Udhayanidhi reviews women empowerment initiatives

Chennai, July 21 (PTI) Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday reviewed the schemes and initiatives for women empowerment being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

Following instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi undertook a detailed review of schemes being implemented and the steps taken to carry forward the announcements made in the state assembly, at a meeting held at the state secretariat here.

He reviewed the progress of implementing the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (a rural skill development programme), women SHGs, rural poverty eradication, the programmes announced by the chief minister for the development of women that are being implemented by the corporation, and the status on extending financial assistance to women, an official release here said. PTI JSP ANE