Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off 150 new state transport buses

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 150 new BS VI buses to be used by the state-run SETC.

The vehicles have modern features and amenities, including those meant for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, an official release here said.

These BS VI buses are fitted with engines that emit less pollution and have better braking mechanism.

They also have an advanced fire detection and suppressant system to quickly put out any engine fire, it added.

Separate mobile charging points, SOS facility, public announcement system and individual fans are among the passenger amenities. PTI SA SA ANE