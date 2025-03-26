Minister urges Deepam-2 beneficiaries to book for free gas cylinder before March 31

Amaravati, March 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Wednesday said that the deadline for availing the first free gas cylinder under the Deepam-2 scheme is March 31 and he urged beneficiaries to book immediately.

Deepam-2 offers three free gas cylinders every year to eligible households and is a part of the 'super six' welfare promises made by the TDP-led NDA in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

"The Deepam-2 scheme was launched on November 1, 2024. The state has allocated Rs 2,684 crore for its implementation," said Manohar in a press release.

The minister urged eligible beneficiaries to book their free gas cylinder before March 31, to ensure the bookings are done on time and added.

As many as 98 lakh beneficiaries have availed free gas under the scheme, he said.

Under Deepam-2 scheme, beneficiaries must first pay for the gas cylinders, and the full amount will be refunded within 48 hours, said Manohar. PTI CORR STH ADB