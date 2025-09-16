Minister Veena George warns govt hospitals against charging poor patients for equipment

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday warned against the practice of government hospitals collecting money from poor patients belonging to free treatment categories for surgical equipment, saying it is a violation of the policy of the LDF government.

She told the state Assembly that the government would view such instances with "utmost seriousness".

The minister's remarks came following a raging political row over shocking disclosures made by a senior government doctor about the shortage of surgical equipment and delays in procedures at the state-run Medical College Hospital here.

In a Facebook post, Dr Haris Chirakkal, the Head of the Urology Department, had said the shortage of essential medical equipment led to the postponement of surgeries. He alleged that repeated assurances from authorities had failed to resolve the issue, leaving patients in severe pain waiting for timely treatment.

He had also said that due to the systematic procedural delays, they were forced to pool money from the relatives of patients to buy surgical equipment to avoid any delay in performing emergency procedures.

Speaking during the question hour in the Assembly, the minister said the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that patients coming under the Karunya Health Insurance Scheme (KASP) and other such schemes get free treatment at the state-run hospitals.

The Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) is an integrated healthcare scheme in Kerala that offers free treatment for poor and vulnerable families.

Such patients buying surgical equipment on their own is against the "guidelines" issued by the government in this regard, she said.

"If any government health institution or department is collecting money from patients, who deserve free treatment, to buy equipment, it is against the policy of the government." Referring to the issues pertaining to the Urology Department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, she said an expert panel, which probed the matter, has mentioned it in its report.

Citing the report, she said the equipment used to crush kidney stones was found to be bought after collecting money from patients.

The panel has recommended that such practices should be discouraged and the concerned departments should inform the Medical College authorities about it without fail if any such circumstances arise, she said.

Respective institutions should ensure that the patients belonging to free treatment categories get such equipment free of cost, she added.

Quoting figures, Veena George said free treatment worth Rs 373.36 crore has been provided through KASP and the availability of equipment valued at Rs 81.82 crore has been ensured so far at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone during the tenure of the present government.

She said the number of patients depending on state-run hospitals has increased manifold nowadays, but admitted that timely changes are needed to be made to avoid systematic delays in various matters.

However, opposition members A P Anil Kumar and M Vincent strongly rejected the claims of the state health minister and said the state health department lacks a "captain" to lead.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also intervened and alleged that even patients belonging to poor and vulnerable categories are forced to purchase thread, needles, cotton and surgical equipment before going to government hospitals for procedures.

He also accused the state health department of facilitating the exploitation of poor people by the private sector.

Countering his charges, George challenged the LoP to come up for a debate on the matter. PTI LGK ROH