Minister Vijay Shah apologises again, says he made `linguistic mistake'

Bhopal, May 23 (PTI) Terming his controversial remark about Col Sofiya Qureshi a "linguistic mistake," Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Friday once again tendered an apology.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week lambasted the BJP leader over his "crass comments", and also expressed dissatisfaction about the way he expressed an apology.

He posted a written apology on X on Friday.

"I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome massacre that took place in Pahalgam a few days ago. I have always had immense love for my nation and respect for the Indian Army. The words spoken by me have hurt the community, religion and countrymen, it was my linguistic mistake," the letter said.

"My intention was not to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologize to the entire Indian Army, Sister Colonel Sofiya and all the countrymen for the words I said inadvertently and once again with folded hands I apologise," said Shah, the minister for tribal affairs.

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the First Information Report registered against him.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it had seen his videos where he made the remarks and the subsequent apology, and wondered if he was shedding crocodile tears or it was an attempt to wriggle out of legal proceedings.

"What kind of apology was this? You should have simply admitted your mistake and apologised but you say if you have said this and that then I apologise. This is not the way to seek apology. The kind of crass comments you made, you should be shameful," the apex court had said. PTI MAS KRK