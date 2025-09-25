Minister visits flood-hit villages in Latur, orders quick assessment of crop loss

Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Thursday inspected flood-affected and rain-hit villages in Latur districts, and assured farmers that the government was committed to providing maximum possible assistance to them.

The Minister of State for Revenue and Home visited the agricultural fields where soybean, sugarcane and other cops got destroyed due to inundation in Morwad, Motegaon, Bhokramba, Poharegaon and Arjakhada villages in Renapur tehsil.

Later, he also inspected damages at Sakhra, Manjri and Murud Akola in Latur tehsil.

He interacted with distressed farmers and told them that the government stood firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

Kadam directed officials to immediately complete the crop loss assessments immediately. PTI COR NP