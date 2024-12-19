Minister voices concern over only 257 districts sharing manual scavenging-free certificates

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar has voiced concern over only 257 districts uploading their manual scavenging-free certificates on the central government portal and urged remaining districts to immediately update their status.

The minister also expressed concern about not setting up of the committees by some states and Union Territories (UTs) as prescribed under the Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

He advised the states and UTs to immediately take action regarding compliance of mandatory provisions of law.

The meeting, held to review the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, brought together key stakeholders, including Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Anjna Panwar, members of the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) and officials from states and UTs.

Highlighting the need for urgency, Kumar noted that only 257 districts out of the total nationwide have uploaded their manual scavenging-free certificates on the central government portal.

"The remaining districts must immediately comply with the Supreme Court's orders and update their status within the stipulated timelines," he stressed.

During the review, the minister expressed concern over some states and UTs failing to establish mandatory committees such as the State Commission for Safai Karamcharis and District Vigilance Committees, as required by the Act.

He directed these entities to take immediate corrective measures and comply with all legal provisions.

The committee also took stock of the NAMASTE scheme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The scheme aims to eliminate fatalities among sewer and septic tank workers, mechanise hazardous sanitation work and ensure no worker comes into direct contact with human waste.

Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the dignity and safety of sanitation workers.

'Effective implementation of the Act and associated measures is not just a legal obligation but a moral one,' he said.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, prohibits manual scavenging and mandates rehabilitation measures for affected workers. PTI UZM UZM KSS KSS