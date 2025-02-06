Minister wants Mumbai metro rail services to be extended till Dahisar

Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday called for the need to extend the Mumbai metro rail services up to suburban Dahisar to provide a relief to commuters.

He was speaking to reporters during an inspection tour of infrastructure projects in Mira-Bhayandar township in Thane district.

"The people of Mira-Bhayandar need justice. The Mumbai metro rail should be made operational up to Dahisar by the end of this year to provide a hassle-free commute to the local residents," Sarnaik said.

He instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official to speed up the project, stating that its expansion is a priority to provide better connectivity and ease congestion.

Sarnaik inspected the Dahisar check post, which regularly witnesses traffic snarls, and attributed the congestion to the "mismanagement" of toll operators, seeking immediate corrective measures.

He said the previous Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to waive toll at Mumbai's five entry points for light motor vehicles had already helped ease congestion to some extent.

The minister also reviewed the progress of under-construction three flyovers in Mira-Bhayandar.

He said that one flyover is already operational, the second would be inaugurated on February 19, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, while the third one is expected to be completed by the end of August.