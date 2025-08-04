Minister writes to BMC against action on 'kabutarkhanas'; 'don't view from emotional lens', says MNS

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has questioned the Mumbai civic body's move to halt a cultural and religious practice of feeding pigeons, evoking a sharp response from MNS, which advised a rational outlook instead of an emotional reaction.

In a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the Mumbai suburban district guardian minister asked if designated open spaces could be identified as temporary zones for safe and supervised pigeon feeding.

Armed with the High Court order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday covered the iconic kabutarkhana (public pigeon feeding spot) in Dadar with tarpaulin sheets to discourage people from feeding grains to pigeons, considering it a public health hazard.

Lodha stated that a committee of experts would be constituted under the court's supervision to evaluate the matter comprehensively and suggest sustainable, long-term solutions.

In the interim, designated open spaces such as BKC, Racecourse, Aarey Colony, or Sanjay Gandhi National Park can be identified as temporary zones for safe and supervised pigeon feeding, Lodha wondered.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Mumbai city president, Sandeep Deshpande, meanwhile, stated that everything cannot be viewed from an emotional lens and advised a rational approach.

"I write to you to express a growing concern regarding the issue of pigeon feeding in Mumbai, which has gained significant attention over the past month. If not addressed thoughtfully, this matter may have wider implications across the country," Lodha stated.

The BMC's action to cover Kabutarkhana in Dadar with tarpaulin sheets on Sunday came days after the Bombay High Court observed that feeding of a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and also posed a health hazard to people. It directed the Mumbai civic body to lodge FIRs against persons engaging in such an activity.

The high court last month restrained the BMC from demolishing any of the old heritage 'kabutarkhanas' in the metropolis, while making it plain that feeding these birds won't be allowed.

In his letter, Lodha claimed that pigeons are found dead on the streets because they are unable to get food, which is affecting public transport.

Last month, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant told the Maharashtra legislative council that the government would immediately shut down kabutarkhanas after MLC Manisha Kayande alleged that public pigeon feeding spots pose danger to citizens, as feathers and droppings of birds trigger respiratory diseases. PTI PR NSK