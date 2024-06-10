Ministerial berth allocation shows Bengal least important for BJP: TMC

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the allocation of only two minister of state positions to BJP MPs from West Bengal, stating that it showed that the eastern state was of least importance for the saffron party.

BJP's Balurghat MP and the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar and Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur have been inducted into the Union council of ministers as ministers of state.

While Thakur was the MoS for Shipping and Ports in the previous ministry, Majumdar, a two-term MP, has been inducted into the ministry for the first time.

"The induction of only two BJP MPs from West Bengal into the Union ministry, despite 12 of them emerging victorious, shows the party's apathy towards the state. Seeing the distribution of ministerial berths, it is evident that West Bengal has hardly any importance for the BJP leadership," TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said.

He pointed out that even when the BJP had won 18 MPs in 2019, there was no cabinet minister from the state.

"In 2024 as well, West Bengal has been deprived. Now the people of the state will decide whether they will vote for the BJP in the coming elections," he said. PTI PNT ACD