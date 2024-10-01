Ministerial panel formed to review 2021 Rajasthan Police SI recruitment exam

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday formed a ministerial committee to review the 2021 police sub-inspector/platoon commander recruitment exam.

According to an official order, the ministerial committee will hold discussion with the investigating agencies and officers to recommend action in the alleged paper leak related to the exam.

The committee has been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The committee members comprise Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh and PWD Minister Manju Baghmar.

Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police is investigating the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021 paper leak case. Several people, including trainee sub-inspectors, have been arrested in the case.