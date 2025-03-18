Ministers' absence in assembly undermines govt's dignity, says Karnataka Speaker

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Tuesday criticised the absence of Ministers in the House, saying it undermines the dignity of the government.

He sought to know why Ministers choose to hold their positions if they cannot come to the Assembly sessions and take part in the discussions on time.

Responding to opposition BJP's criticism of the government, he said most Ministers were absent in the Assembly, other than a few.

"... The Ministers should be present in the House, no one can tolerate their absence. Ministers are bringing down the dignity of this government. By not coming to the House on time, Ministers are causing disrespect to the government, despite good works," he said from the Chair.

Pointing out that no Minister other than Krishna Byre Gowda was present in the House on Monday evening, he said his presence facilitated some legislative business.

"Why become a Minister when they don't like to come to the House on time? Send someone who can come (on time as Ministers). They want to become Ministers, but they can't answer or stand on behalf of the government in the Assembly, what should be done?" he wondered.

The Speaker remarked that opposition criticism on the issue cannot be dismissed.

When Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil arrived in the House, Khader said, "When the Chief Minister is in the House, all Ministers come, it is not required, as the Chief Minister can manage things. They (Ministers) should come, when the CM is not there. What is the use of (Ministers) coming when he (CM) is here, and leaving when he is not there." Earlier, as Leader of Opposition R Ashoka initiated a discussion on the law and order situation in the state, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar criticised the government by pointing at the empty treasury benches.

"Who is there in the House to question this government? The law and order situation is the state is orphaned just as this House has been abandoned by this government and its Ministers. There is no one to question, the Speaker has to come forward and protect us, you (Speaker) should not become helpless from the Chair," he said.

Despite the Speaker's attempts to persuade him, Kumar said, "We have been sitting here since the quorum bell began ringing at 9.45 am for the proceedings to begin. We were here till 10 pm yesterday. The Speaker should not struggle if Ministers don't come to the House on time." Kumar was joined by other BJP legislators in demanding that the House be adjourned for some time. They asked how the Chair could carry on with the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Ministers.

Kumar said Ashoka was present in the House till 10.15 pm last night and again returned at 9:45 am today. He questioned the seriousness of the ruling party members when the LoP was discussing the issue of law and order.

When Minister Krishna Byre Gowda tried to defend the government, the Speaker retorted, "You are here, where are others?" The speaker's comments were welcomed by Ashoka and other opposition members for holding the government accountable.

Later, when the House met post lunch, Sunil Kumar, again pointed to the empty treasury benches and said the government and Ministers seem to have not learnt a lesson.

Leader of Opposition Ashoka said let the House be adjourned till the Ministers come and requested the Speaker to direct the government's chief whip to ensure that Ministers are present or remove him from the post.

In response, Chief whip Ashok Pattan said, he was ready to resign. "I have telephoned them (Ministers) and was told that they will come in some time..." Speaker Khader then adjourned the House for some time. PTI KSU ROH