Ministers, AIADMK cross swords over projects in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday locked horns with the treasury benches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the implementation of several projects of the DMK regime, including setting up airports at Hosur and Rameswaram, and the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam' housing scheme.

Initiating the discussion on the general and agriculture budgets on behalf of the principal opposition party AIADMK, legislator Sellur K Raju, referring to the Kalaignar housing scheme demanded to know the project status as on date and said less than half of the allocation appeared to have been released. For 2025-26, Rs 3,500 crore has been set apart in the budget for the housing scheme.

Minister for Rural Development, I Periyasamy said about 50,000 houses have been fully completed and "centring level" has been reached as regards 40,000 houses and by May 31, one lakh houses will be completed. He demanded to know from Raju if "green houses" were allotted to all sections during the AIADMK regime (2011-21).

Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, supporting his party member, said the question was on lesser spend for the scheme which may result only in partial completion.

The minister said: "You must understand one thing; a scheme is not initiated after putting the entire allocation on the table." Funds will be released continuously and 8 lakh houses will be completed within the stipulated period, he added.

In 2024, the government announced the "Kalaignar Kanavu Illam" housing scheme to create a hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030 by constructing 8 lakh concrete houses. In the first phase, the government had announced construction of one lakh houses during 2024-25 and had allocated over Rs 3,000 crore.

On the CM's Rural Road Development Project, when Raju wondered how roads of 6,100 km length (village roads) could be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,200 crore, Public Works Minister EV Velu said be it any project, the entire required sum is not allotted in one go, but it is done in a phased manner.

Referring to huge allocations made to schools, Raju alleged still several schools were in a kind of dilapidated state and classes were held under the shade of trees in a number of schools.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said requisite infrastructure was not provided for 364 schools that were upgraded during the AIADMK regime and now, the government has to provide infrastructure to these as well and as per plan, 18,000 classrooms (covered under the Professor Anbazhagan school development scheme) will be built.

Pointing out that the budget announced an airport at Rameswaram, Raju said the incumbent DMK regime's tenure will be over in one year and wondered how the project could be completed before that.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said only the 'Dravidian model' regime will continue to helm Tamil Nadu and asserted that a quality airport would come up at Rameswaram and it shall be opened by Chief Minister Stalin.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said proper fund allocation will be made and the project will be completed.

Edappadi Palaniswami said Industries Minister Raja's comment that AIADMK did nothing for Coimbatore vis-a-vis the airport expansion initiative was wrong and 500 persons were also allotted sites for building houses. Raja asserted that only after the DMK regime assumed office, be it Tuticorin, Madurai, or Coimbatore complete work for expansion projects--release of funds and land acquisition-- was done.

When Raju cited the government's announcement (June 27, 2024) last year on setting up an international airport at Hosur, Rajaa said construction of airport involves various aspects, including land acquisition and it was not like making thermocol sheets float in water. Five spots were identified and submitted to Chief Minister Stalin who recomended 2-3 sites and it was sent to the union governemnt. The project will soon get into the next level and "there will be a good news soon," he added.

Raju, responding to the thermocol jibe, jocularly said he followed the guidance of officials when he was a minister, like what they (ministers) do now. Raju, one of the noted AIADMK leaders had often been targeted for having put thermocol sheets (in 2017) to help prevent water evaporation in Vaigai dam in Madurai. PTI VGN VGN KH