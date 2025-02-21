Ministers facing allegations must quit, says Anna Hazare

Pune, Feb 21 (PTI) Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said ministers facing allegations should immediately resign.

The opposition has been seeking the resignations of NCP ministers Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

Kokate was on Thursday sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a Nashik court in a 1995 case where he was charged with submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota.

Without taking names, Hazare said, "If a minister faces allegations, it would be inappropriate on his part to remain in the cabinet even for a minute. He must immediately tender his resignation. If you have made a mistake, then there is no need to remain in power." PTI SPK BNM