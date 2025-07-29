Ministers must give direct answers in assembly, not respond with 'info being collected': Tomar

Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday advised ministers to give direct answers to questions raised in the assembly and not avoid them by saying "information is being collected".

Tomar made the remark after a senior Congress MLA objected to ministers often responding to questions in the assembly with the statement "information is being collected".

Congress's Bala Bachchan, while raising the issue during the Question Hour, claimed that as many as 16 questions have been raised for the chief minister, and their written replies have the same statement.

"The same answer was given to two of my questions. It is the chief minister's turn to respond to questions today. It is fine if the department and other ministers don't answer, but it is not right if questions to the Chief Minister go unanswered," he said.

The Congress legislator further asked the Speaker where MLAs should go to get responses to their questions if they don't receive answers in the House.

To this, Speaker Tomar said he has taken cognisance of the Congress MLA's objection.

"I have also seen it. Instructions have been given on this matter earlier. However, even today, some written responses state 'information is being collected'," he said.

He said, "The chief minister is sitting here. A direct answer should come." When the proceedings of the assembly began, the House congratulated the Army for Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Speaker said that tributes will be paid on the birthdays of former chief ministers and former speakers by displaying their pictures in the assembly premises.

The House also congratulated Divya Deshmukh for winning the Women's Chess World Cup.

The 19-year-old won the title by defeating Grandmaster and compatriot Koneru Humpy. With this, she became the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. PTI MAS ARU