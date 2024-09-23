Ministers of Atishi govt take charge; commit to complete Kejriwal's initiatives before polls in Feb

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Three ministers of Atishi government took charge of their respective departments at the secretariat, vowing to continue to work with dedication and complete the initiatives started by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before upcoming Assembly polls.

The first time minister Mukesh Ahlawat, who was given five portfolios in the government, took charge of his office in Delhi Secretariat, saying it was moment mixed with happiness and sorrow for him as Kejriwal was no longer chief minister of Delhi.

"What he has achieved, very few others can claim. We are committed to ensuring he becomes the CM again," said the new minister.

Ahlawat said he will have a meeting with officers of all the five departments under his charge --Labour, Welfare of SC/ST, Employment, Land and Building, and Gurudwara Elections -- in which power point presentations will be made on status of various works.

Environment minister Gopal Rai took charge of his office at Delhi Secretariat. He attended various official works and met with staff of departments under his charge including Development and General Administration.

Rai said the biggest challenge was bringing down pollution levels that shoot up during winters in Delhi.

He said the new government was committed to work as a team and finish the initiatives under leadership of Kejriwal before the Assembly polls next year. Our struggle to work for the people will continue.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year.

Out of the five ministers in Atishi government, Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took charge on the day the new chief minister and her council of ministers were administered oath by LG VK Saxena on Saturday.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot will take charge of his portfolios also including Home, Law, Administrative Reforms and Information Technology, on Tuesday, officials said.

Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain also took charge at his office in Delhi secretariat. He said "Our priority is that all the beneficiaries get ration on time and face no problem. I will discharge the duties of minister with honesty and dedication.

Atishi took charge at the Chief Minister's Office at first floor of Delhi Secretariat. The new chief minister attended official work at her office and met senior officers including chief secretary Dharmendra, to discuss administrative and public welfare matters of the government.

"The chief minister also met her office staff and cleared some files pending for long," an official said.

The new Cabinet of the government is expected to meet soon to take important decisions, he said. PTI VIT NB