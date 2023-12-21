Ministers seek more time but Jarange firm on his Dec 24 deadline

Jalna, Dec 21 (PTI) Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday stuck to his December 24 deadline after three Maharashtra ministers met him and sought more time.

Advertisment

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and Sandipan Bhumre met Jarange at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and urged him to give more time for the state’s response to his demand for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

Mahajan said they informed Jarange that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had told the assembly that a special session of the state legislature would be held in February 2024, if necessary, to provide quota to Marathas after reviewing a report of the Backward Class Commission.

However, Mahajan said, Jarange insisted on the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates based on records, including those from the mother’s line of relatives.

Advertisment

Mahajan said the records of the mother can’t be considered as per the law and added that Kunbi certificates are being issued to Maratha based on the father’s records. “Similarly, certificates cannot be issued solely based on a written bond,” he said, referring to the activist's other demands.

Jarange said he was confident that the government would be able to address the Maratha quota issue by the deadline he set.

The activist has said that the community members would launch protests if the state government fails to clarify by December 24 its stance on enacting the law (for quota) and doesn’t issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas.

Advertisment

Jarange said he would not give more time to the government.

He also alleged that some government officials were adopting a “biased” approach despite the discovery of "relevant records in 64 villages".

Addressing the assembly on Wednesday, CM Shinde had said that directives would be issued to give the Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of a person who already possesses similar documents.

“The Justice Shinde Committee set up on the issue of Maratha quota has submitted its report to the state government. The report of the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes will be submitted in a month. After reviewing it, if required, we will convene a special session of the legislature in February to provide reservation to the Maratha community,” he had said. PTI COR NR