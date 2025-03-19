Ministers should observe restraint while speaking, follow `Raj Dharma': Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday advised his cabinet colleagues to ensure that their statements do not create animosity in society, and reminded them of "Raj Dharma" counsel of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His remark came against the backdrop of violence that broke out in Nagpur two days ago, and recent controversial statements of BJP minister Nitesh Rane, though he did not name anyone.

The chief minister was being interviewed by senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil at the `Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2025'.

"We have a certain role to play as a minister. (Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once mentioned this somewhere, that as a minister, we have to follow Raj Dharma (ruler's duty). So, we have to set aside our individual opinions, likes and dislikes. We have taken the oath of the Constitution, and the Constitution has placed on us the responsibility of not doing injustice to any person," Fadnavis said.

The Opposition had, on Tuesday, staged a protest against Nitesh Rane at the state legislature complex over his controversial remarks.

"Ministers should exercise restraint while speaking and ensure that their remarks do not create animosity anywhere (in society). Sometimes young ministers make some remarks. I have a conversation with them on such occasions, and tell them that you are a minister and need to exercise control," said Fadnavis.

Patil had asked him about certain ministers making remarks "against a particular community." On Monday, violent mobs went on a rampage in Nagpur, Fadnavis's home turf, amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Fadnavis stated in the assembly that no cloth with holy inscriptions was burnt during the protest. PTI PR KRK