Minister's statement about money and votes shows Mahayuti's disregard for democratic values: Sapkal

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday slammed the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state claiming a minister's public appeal to voters to "take anyone's money but vote for us" amounted to an admission of vote-buying.

It also exposed the ruling alliance's disregard for democratic values as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance's "cash-for-votes political culture", Sapkal told reporters in Buldhana.

"If ministers are openly making such statements, it only validates the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations of vote theft," Sapkal claimed.

Dismissing reports of friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), over seat-sharing for local body polls, he said such polls are essentially driven by grassroots workers, many of whom want to contest on their own strength.

"Respecting the sentiments of party workers, Congress and other MVA constituents are contesting either jointly or independently, depending on local dynamics. Both Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were informed about these decisions. There is no question of discontent within the alliance," he said.

He added that decisions on Zilla Parishad and municipal corporation elections would be taken once their schedules are announced.

Commenting on the reported infighting within the ruling alliance, Sapkal claimed the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP were "dependent on power" and would stay together despite internal tensions.

"The so-called triple-engine government of the Mahayuti cannot survive without power. However bitter their internal disputes may be, they will ultimately compromise to remain in office," he said.

Referring to the opposition to felling of 1,800 trees in Nashik's Tapovan area for Kumbh Mela preparations, Sapkal alleged the government's concern for sadhus was only a facade.

"Sadhus have traditionally lived amidst nature, in hills, forests and mountains. Destroying thousands of trees in the name of their convenience makes no sense. The real motive is to clear land and siphon off funds. Tree cutting is just an excuse," Sapkal said.

Asked about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' claim that he did not know him, Sapkal said he had no personal expectations.

"We are both from Vidarbha. I raised several issues in the Assembly when he was Chief Minister, and he responded to them. I have no desire to be recognised. Unlike others, I have no corruption cases, no ED investigations and have not switched parties. I come from an ordinary family," Sapkal said.

Sapkal added that while Fadnavis' "intellect once seemed sharp", the CM should at least remember the promises he made to the public.

"If he cannot recall such things, he should at least recognise the forces ruining Maharashtra and act against them," he said.

Defending his earlier jibe likening Fadnavis to the main character of Hindi film "Ghajini" (who suffers from memory loss), Sapkal said the comparison was made because the CM "keeps forgetting his own words".

"He once said he would not marry unless Vidarbha became a separate state, but he did. He vowed never to ally with Ajit Pawar, yet today he sits beside him. He promised to sign the Dhangar reservation file immediately after coming to power. He even claimed no development had taken place in Nanded till 2014. These repeated contradictions show he forgets what he says," Sapkal added. PTI MR BNM