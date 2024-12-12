Ministries, departments directed from time-to-time to fill up vacancies: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Central ministries and departments are directed from time-to-time to fill up vacancies in a time-bound manner, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh made the statement in response to a question if the "government is aware that every ministry/ department/PSU under central government is facing staff shortage upto 30 to 60 per cent due to nil recruitment or very less recruitment since 2019".

Ministries/departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner, Singh said.

The details of vacancies and recruitments are maintained by the respective ministry/department/public sector undertakings etc, he said.

Vacant posts are being filled up in mission mode through Rozgar Melas launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2022, he said.

He added, "13 Rozgar Melas have been held at central level in 40-45 cities across various states/Union Territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been distributed in the Rozgar Melas by various ministries/departments, their attached organisations and CPSUs etc." In a separate reply, Singh said, "Occurrence and filling of vacancies, along with backlog vacancies, is a continuous process".

Instructions have been issued to all ministries/departments of the central government to constitute an in-house committee for identification of backlog reserved vacancies, to study the root cause of such vacancies, to initiate measures to remove the factors causing such vacancies and to fill them up through special recruitment drives, he said.

"Each ministry/department of the central government is also required to designate an officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, as Liaison Officer, to ensure due compliance of the orders and instructions pertaining to reservation," the minister said.

Further, each ministry/department is required to set up a Special Reservation Cell under the direct control of the Liaison Officer to assist her/him in discharge of duties, Singh added. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR