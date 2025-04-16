Ministry of Ayush organises 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva' programme

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Ministry of Ayush on Wednesday conducted a session of the 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva' programme, aimed at enhancing service orientation and professional skills of its employees.

The programme was organised at Ayush Bhawan here in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission under the Mission Karmayogi framework, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on March 18, Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated the first phase of the session wherein he highlighted the importance of building a workforce that is responsive and efficient.

He had also encouraged participants to apply the training in their day-to-day responsibilities to improve service delivery, it said.

The second phase of the session, led by Programme Director Dr Subodh Kumar and facilitated by Shipra Singh, adopted an interactive format, focusing on practical learning rather than traditional lectures. Discussions, team exercises and problem-solving activities were incorporated to help employees reflect on their roles and contributions.

The programme included four focused sessions covering themes such as self-awareness, motivation and leadership.

Case studies from ongoing initiatives in ayurveda, yoga and other traditional medicine systems were shared to provide practical context, the statement said.

The ministry officials actively participated in the programme, which aimed to build awareness of individual responsibilities and the broader impact of public service.

The Ministry of Ayush continues its efforts to strengthen capacity and efficiency within its workforce, the statement said.