Ministry of Ayush organises sensitization programme for insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) In a bid to mainstream Ayush treatments and ensure their availability to the last mile patient, the Ministry of Ayush organised a sensitization programme for insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

The event focused on the regulatory framework and policy support needed to integrate Ayush treatments into health insurance schemes.

According to an official statement by the Ayush ministry, this initiative follows recent directives from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to include Ayush treatments under health insurance coverage effective from April 1.

The programme aimed to bridge the gap between Ayush hospitals, healthcare providers and insurance sector stakeholders, fostering affordable Ayush healthcare for all citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Ayush Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasized the goal of making Ayush treatments easily accessible.

"A significant milestone was achieved with the joint publication of standard treatment guidelines by DGHS & Ayush (STG), marking a first-of-its-kind integration in India. This focus on accessibility is coupled with remarkable growth in the sector, with the manufacturing of Ayush products increasing eightfold in the last decade," he said.

AIIA Director Professor Tanuja Nesari highlighted the progress in integrating Ayush treatments into the mainstream healthcare system.

"Our collaboration with insurance companies focuses on enabling cashless access to Ayush services through the TPA network. Today's meeting is a pivotal step in this journey, bringing us closer to realizing our vision of making Ayush treatments accessible and affordable for all," she said.

Professor Bejon Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Core Group of Experts for Insurance at the Ministry of Ayush, stressed the need for a separate registry for Ayush hospitals.

"A key recommendation is to promote Ayush HCO empanelment and adopt Ministry of Ayush approved Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), ICD-TM2 codes, and increase Ayush representation on key committees," he said.

Rajiv Vasudevan, MD and CEO of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, discussed the penetration of Ayush in the insurance sector from the perspective of Ayush hospitals.

"The current insurance services are largely focused on surgical and emergency services, but two-thirds of the sector deals with long-term diseases requiring effective healthcare. It's time to move from symptomatic relief to addressing the root cause of diseases. Ayush treatments are also highly effective in palliative and end-of-life care," he noted.

Professor Misra said the General Insurance Council is expected to provide leadership in publishing a White Paper on this initiative.

The programme saw extensive discussions on various issues, including insurance coverage in the Ayush sector, standard treatment guidelines, the penetration of Ayush in the insurance sector and the onboarding of Ayush hospitals on the ROHINI platform for insurance coverage.

Dr Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser at the Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the formation of a Core Group of Experts for the Insurance Sector in October 2023. This group aims to monitor insurance-related matters in the Ayush sector and conduct a study on the current status of Ayush systems under health insurance, leading to the creation of a white paper.

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), is working towards the inclusion of Ayush interventions in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Dr A. Raghu, Deputy Director General (Ayush) in the Directorate General of Health Services, emphasized the need for a flat rate design for Ayush treatments due to their longer duration. He suggested classifying treatments based on disease strength (Rog Bal) and patient strength (Rogi Bal) and defining treatment durations systematically at three levels of medical management (Mild/Moderate/Severe) for each disease. PTI UZM AS AS