Ministry of Culture identifies 449 sites for cleanliness under special Swachhata Campaign 3.0

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Culture has identified 449 sites for cleanliness under special Swachhata Campaign 3.0, officials said on Monday.

The ministry in a statement said it is undertaking the campaign within the ministry and its attached, subordinate and autonomous organisations located across the country.

The drive started with a preparatory phase from September 15-30 during which the targets for disposing and cleaning during the campaign period have been earmarked. Implementation phase of the campaign has started from October 2 and will continue up to October 31, the officials said.

During the campaign, special focus is being given on reducing pendency, space management and enhancing workplace experience in offices, they said.

"During the preparatory phase of the special campaign, the ministry along with its organisations has identified 449 sites across the country for cleanliness. Besides, the ministry has identified pending 176 MP references, 41 parliamentary assurances, 33 PMO references, 28 state government references and 412 public grievances for disposal and redressal. Besides, about 15,969 physical files and 2,133 e-files have also been identified for review," the statement said.

During the Swachhata Pakhwara from September 15 to October 2, 194 events were created and successfully closed by various field offices of ministry across the country under the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign.

A special programme was organised with the theme of 'Ek Tareekh – Ek Ghanta' on October 1 at Safdarjung Tomb here under the leadership of the Union Culture Secretary where approximately 200 officers and staff of the ministry and the ASI participated, it said. PTI KND CK