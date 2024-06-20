Ministry of Culture to celebrate Yoga day at Delhi's Purana Quila

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Culture will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Friday at the site of the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, officials said.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential in improving overall health and well-being.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar to mark the IDY, a senior official said.

Shekhawat recently took charge of the two ministries.

The Ministry of Culture in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will organise IDY at the site of the iconic Purana Quila.

Govind Mohan, Secretary, Union Culture Ministry is slated to grace the occasion, another official said.

"At the Purana Quila, about 500 people will be attending to mark the day. These wil include NCC cadets, paramilitary personnel, officials of the Ministry of Culture, ASI and National Monument Authority (NMA)," a top official of the ASI tod PTI on Thursday.

The centuries-old fort was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun. The fort stands on a site nestling thousands of years of history.

Both the ASI and the NMA fall under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation on June 21 morning to mark the IYD as he will participate in and event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. PTI KND NB NB