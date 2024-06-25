Ministry of Railways sanctions flyover at Khurda Road

Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a flyover project to ease traffic congestion at Khurda Road station in Odisha.

On the proposal of East Coast Railway (ECoR), the ministry has approved the project to facilitate smooth train operations in the Howrah-Chennai main line and Khurda Road-Puri branch line, the ECoR said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project to be executed under the energy corridor scheme of Indian Railways is a vital step towards enhancing the efficiency and capacity of train movements in this busy section, it said.

The 7.41 km long flyover to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 191.87 crore will address the increasing train traffic problems by providing a dedicated infrastructure for trains from Puri to connect the down line towards Bhubaneswar without crossing other lines at Khurda Road station.

Presently, train movements had to be halted at Khurda Road to allow for cross-traffic from the Puri direction, leading to delays and operational inefficiencies.

By providing hassle-free train movement and eliminating cross-movement detention, this new rail flyover is expected to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers and boost the operational capabilities of Indian Railways in this region, the ECoR said. PTI BBM BBM RG