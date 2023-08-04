Minor abducted, gang raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) A girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Thursday.

Dowara Station House Officer (SHO) Hemant Chauhan said a case was registered on Wednesday night against the three men for abducting and raping the girl, a class 9 student.

An acquaintance of the girl is also among the accused, the SHO said.

According to the FIR, the survivor had left for school on Wednesday when the accused abducted her and took her to a forest area in a car where they took turns to rape her.

Efforts are on to nab the accused who have gone absconding, police said. PTI SDA CK CK