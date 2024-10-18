Minor among 2 killed, 4 injured in house fire in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday in which a 16-year-old boy and her mother died while four of their family members got injured, officials said.

Advertisment

A call regarding the fire was received at 5.25 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the four-storey residential building in Bholanath Nagar. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, the official said.

"The charred bodies of 42-year-old Shilpi Gupta and her son Pranav Gupta were recovered from the house," a police officer said.

Advertisment

The injured -- Kailash Gupta (72), his wife Bhagwati Gupta (70), their son Manish Gupta (45) and Manish's son Parth (19) -- are undergoing treatment in the GTB hospital, the officer said.

Two minor siblings who were rescued during the firefighting operations were discharged after the treatment, he said.

Shilpi and Pranav were Manish's wife and son. He is in a critical condition, the officer said.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the woman and her son apparently died due to asphyxia. The forensic team has been called at the spot.

Manish Kumar, the father of the two children who were rescued, said, "The fire vehicles came late due to which two persons lost their lives.” Another neighbour, Shobhit Gupta, said the fire brigades came late because of the vehicles parked in the narrow lanes of Bholanath Nagar.

"The fire vehicles reached here after 1.5 hours. By then both the floors were engulfed in fire," he told PTI Video.

Advertisment

The cause of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit but the police are probing the matter.