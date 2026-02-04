Minor among 3 held for stabbing 20-year-old youth over personal dispute

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile and arrested two people for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old youth over a personal dispute linked to an alleged relationship, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, Shivam, was stabbed fatally multiple times on February 2 in the Tilak Nagar area, police said.

They received a call regarding the incident and a police team rushed to the spot but found that Shivam had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

"Following the statement of an eyewitness, who made the PCR call, a case was registered, and multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused," a police officer said.

The investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute linked to a relationship involving Shivam and the accused juvenile's sister, the officer said.

"The juvenile, along with his associates, confronted Shivam over the matter, leading to a violent altercation during which he was stabbed," the officer added.

After the incident, all the accused fled the scene and went into hiding at different locations. The investigators analysed CCTV footage and other scientific methods to track their movements.

The police said that based on sustained surveillance and coordinated raids, they arrested two of the accused, identified as Akshat alias Hunny (24) and Maniah (19), and apprehended the juvenile.

"During the investigation, a knife suspected to have been used in the murder was recovered from the vicinity of the crime scene. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said. PTI BM SMV HIG