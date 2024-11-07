Minor among 4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in J-K's Reasi

Reasi/Jammu: Four people, including a minor, died and two others were injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

An SUV skidded off the road, rolled down a hill, and plunged into a deep gorge in the Ganjote area of Mahore after the driver lost its control, they said.

Three people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they said.

After receiving first aid, the injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, where one of three injured also succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Manzoor Ahmed (a teacher), his 10-year-old daughter Ulfat Jan, 42-year-old Ghulam Mohi ud Din and his 28-year-old son Bashir Ahmed — all residents of the Mahore tehsil.