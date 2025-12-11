Minor among 5 held as police bust cannabis distribution hub in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers, including a minor, were apprehended and over 1.69 kg of cannabis, along with drug proceeds worth Rs 5.87 lakh, were recovered during a joint operation conducted in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police raided a house in Jawahar Mohalla on Wednesday evening after receiving information that it was being used as a packing and distribution point for cannabis, they said.

Around 6 pm, the teams reached the spot where a youth, later identified as Chand Mohammad (19), allegedly tried to flee with a polythene packet containing 55 grams of cannabis.

He was caught immediately. Inside the premises, four others — a 15-year-old minor, Kshitij Thapa (23), Amit Sharma (27) and Ashok (35) — were found with an open sack of cannabis, small pouches and packing material, a senior police officer said.

In total, 1.692 kg of cannabis was recovered — 55 grams from Chand Mohammad and 1.637 kg from the others. Police also seized Rs 37,570 in cash, 110 empty pouches, packing equipment and, subsequently, gold and silver jewellery allegedly purchased using drug money.

A crime team and FSL experts examined the spot and confirmed the seized substance as ganja. During interrogation, Chand and the juvenile allegedly told police that they worked for a woman who stored bulk quantities of ganja at her residence and supplied it through her nephews and associates.

The remaining accused were involved in preparing small pouches, handling customers and collecting cash, police said. The proceeds were allegedly converted into cash reserves and jewellery to avoid detection.

Police said the gang operated discreetly from the staircase area of the house and supplied cannabis in Shashi Garden and nearby localities.

Raids are underway to trace the main supplier and her relative, who allegedly handled the finances and distribution network. Further investigation is underway, police added.