Minor among five held for fatally stabbing 17-year-old in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Five people, including a minor, were apprehended on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death over prior enmity in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Sharma, Sunny, Suraj, Raju and a minor, they said.

The victim had a quarrel with Raju, following which the latter allegedly called his associates to the spot and attacked the boy with a knife, resulting in his death on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. PTI SSJ APL APL