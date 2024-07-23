Minor among four booked for abducting, raping 19-year-old in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Four people allegedly abducted a 19-year-old woman and one of them -- a minor and the main accused -- raped her before they sold her to another man in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl's family members had registered a missing person report on July 19, Station House Officer (SHO), Swaroopganj police station, Kamal Singh said.

However, two days later on July 21, the girl called up her family members and informed them that she is admitted in a hospital in Udaipur, Singh said.

"The family of the girl has alleged that she was abducted by four accused who took her to a place where the main accused raped her on July 19. They then sold her to a man, identified as Kalu Kalbelia," SHO Singh said.

"The next day when Kalu Kalbelia was taking the girl on a motorcycle, an accident took place in which she got injured. The girl was later admitted to a hospital in Udaipur from where she called her family members," he added. The SHO said that a case has been registered against four people, including a minor who is allegedly the prime accused.

The deputy superintendent of police Pindwada in Sirohi district is investigating the case, Singh said. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ