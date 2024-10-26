Minor among four of family charred to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy and three youths of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house here while they were sleeping, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mushtaq (22), Noor Alam (26), Sahil (24) and Aman, natives of Bihar. They were living in a rented accommodation in the Saraswati Enclave Colony in Sector 10, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday around 12.15 am. A fire broke out on the first floor of the house where the four victims were sleeping. As the fire spread, it covered the whole room with smoke and the victims were burnt alive, Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sector 10 A police station said.

Upon receiving information, the police and the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

The cause behind the fire is said to be a short circuit in the electrical wires, he said. Police have not received any complaints regarding the incident but investigation is underway.

Aman was a student of Class 10 while the others were working as tailors in a garment export company, police said. PTI COR HIG HIG