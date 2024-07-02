Minor among three killed in Aizawl landslide

Aizawl, July 2 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed after a landslide partially buried their tin-roofed concrete building on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident, triggered by incessant rain, occurred in the morning while some of the occupants were still sleeping, Aizawl SP Rahool Alwal said.

He said the landslide hit the building owned by F. Lalrokima, a resident of Zembawk area in the state capital. The eastern side of the building, used as a bedroom by Lalrokima's son Isaac Chhangte (32) and his wife Lalrinchhani (25), was covered by the landslide, trapping the couple and their four-year-old daughter Abigail Lalchhanhimi under the debris, he added.

Rescue operations were launched soon after the incident, and the bodies of the couple and their daughter were recovered around 10:30 am, he said.

Additionally, three buildings in Zuangtui area in the northern part of Aizawl and one in the Bawngkawn area were also swept away by landslides, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported in these incidents, as all the occupants had vacated their houses a night or a week before, they added.

The school education department announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

Heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Mizoram since Monday, causing significant damage across the state.

On Sunday, the state disaster management and rehabilitation department had issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall and storms.

In May, 34 people were killed in landslides in state capital Aizawl region. PTI CORR MNB