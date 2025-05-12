Minor among two drown in river in UP’s Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), May 12 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy among two people drowned while bathing in river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Monday, police said.

People had come to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Buddha Purnima this morning. While bathing, they went into the deep water and some of them started drowning and screaming for help, they said.

The boatmen went into the river and took out Aashiq and Abhishek Katiyar (24), both residents of Farrukhabad district, and took them to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Kadrigate SHO KK Kashyap said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a post on X in Hindi, UP Chief Minister Office said, "CM Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life in Farrukhabad district. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured."