Minor among two killed in road accident in Mathura on Diwali

Mathura (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two friends, including a 15-year-old boy, died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura's Kosi Kalan area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the impact of the collision caused the motorcycle to slip under a nitrogen gas tanker moving ahead, and its wheel ran over the victims, killing both on the spot.

Kosi Kalan SHO Ajay Kaushal said the deceased were identified as Lakshman (18), a resident of Nagla Thok village, and Krishna (15), from Nabipur village in Kosi Kalan.

The two were returning to their village from Kosi Kalan when the accident occurred on Diwali night on Monday, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Tuesday, the police added.