Minor apprehended for sacrilege of Sikh holy book at Jalandhar gurdwara

Jalandhar, Jan 21 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with sacrilege of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara here, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the gurdwara in Jalandhar's Mahal Kalan village, where four to five pages of the religious book were found torn on Tuesday evening, he said.

As the news spread, several Sikh organisations held a protest demanding arrest of the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk said police acted promptly and apprehended the accused, a juvenile studying in Class 10.

A case has been registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Virk also assured that the situation in the area remains completely peaceful and the police are maintaining close vigil to ensure communal harmony and public order.

Meanwhile, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, took serious note of the sacrilege and spoke to chief secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and local members, instructing them to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident.

He also directed Giani Joginder Singh, the head Granthi of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, to immediately lead a team to the site and submit a report on the overall management of the gurdwara and the desecration incident.