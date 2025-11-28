Minor arrested for stabbing 16-year-old to death in Delhi to assert area dominance: Police

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a 16-year-old boy who had been absconding after allegedly stabbing a teenager to death in Delhi's Kanjhawala to assert "area dominance", an official said on Friday.

Information was received from Agrasain Hospital, Rohini, on November 26 that a 16-year-old boy had been brought dead with multiple stab injuries, he said.

The complainant told police that the victim was surrounded by three boys around 5.45 pm, following which he was repeatedly stabbed during an altercation. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered the next day.

Acting on intelligence developed through field inputs, police tracked down the minor and apprehended him, a senior police officer said.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder, they said.

Police said the minor, a school dropout, is a drug user and committed the crime with associates to assert "area dominance".

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ PRK PRK