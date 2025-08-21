Minor bonded labour case: Haryana Human Rights Commission calls it 'violation of human dignity'

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a case involving a 15-year-old boy forced into bonded labour in Jind and Nuh districts, and called for the identification and arrest of the accused, officials said on Thursday.

According to the report, the boy, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, was lured into bonded labour under the false promise of employment by an employer in Jind.

The child was allegedly separated from his companions at Bahadurgarh Railway Station, where he came into contact with an unknown person who offered him work at a buffalo dairy with a promised salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

Instead of legal employment, the minor was subjected to two months of forced labour and physical abuse.

The situation worsened when the child allegedly suffered a severe injury while cutting fodder, after which the employer abandoned him at an isolated spot without any assistance. Despite his injuries, the boy managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher found him, provided medical assistance at a local health centre, and informed the police, an official statement said.

The Full Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and Members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, expressed grave concern over this incident.

"The facts reveal not only physical harm and violation of human dignity but also a complete breakdown of protective mechanisms meant to safeguard children from such exploitation. The boy's survival without food, water, or medical care for several days and his eventual rescue by a compassionate teacher reflect both his helplessness and extraordinary resilience," the statement said.

Justice Lalit Batra, heading the commission, noted that such treatment of a minor constitutes a clear violation of international legal obligations, particularly Article 32 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which mandates protection of children from economic exploitation and from performing work likely to be hazardous or harmful to their health, education, or development.

The act also violates several domestic laws, including the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

Furthermore, the commission observed that, if proven true, these allegations amount to a gross violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 23 of the Indian Constitution, which ensure the right to live with dignity and prohibit human trafficking and forced labour.

The failure to detect and prevent this incident in time raises serious concerns about monitoring and rescue mechanisms in vulnerable migration corridors, the statement noted.

Considering the gravity of the allegations and the victim's vulnerable condition, the commission unanimously held that this case requires urgent and comprehensive investigation, ensuring accountability of those responsible and providing the victim with appropriate medical, psychological, and rehabilitation support.

Dr Puneet Arora, the Protocol, Information & Public Relations Officer, informed that the key directions of the commission include identification and arrest of the accused, and verification of bonded labour practices at the dairy establishment.

Additional directives involve the submission of a detailed medical report for the injured child, the preparation of a rehabilitation plan, and a thorough inquiry into any possible violations of labour laws.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 4.