Minor boy, 2 others die in road accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, died in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said.

The minor boy, identified as Amitabh Kumar, was crushed under the wheels of a truck, after he accidentally fell down from an SUV on Barhi-Koderma road along a stretch of National Highway-31, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Barhi) Nazir Akhtar said.

An angry mob numbering around 500 put up a road blockade, disrupting traffic movement for over two hours in support of their demand for adequate compensation to the victim's family, and arrest of the truck driver, he said.

The blockade was cleared after police arrested the driver and helper of the truck, which has been impounded, the SDPO said.

In another incident, two truck drivers died after an oil tanker collided head-on with a cement-laden lorry near the Gorhar bridge on NH-2, he said.

Their identities are yet to be ascertained.