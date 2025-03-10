Minor boy among three held for burglaries

Latur, Mar 10 (PTI) Police arrested two men and detained a minor boy in connection with a string of house burglary cases in Latur, an official said on Monday.

Police seized gold jewellery, silver, and a bike, collectively valued at Rs 4.65 lakh.

According to police, a group of burglars broke into a house on Katpur Road in Latur on Feb 18 and Feb 21 and stole gold ornaments, silver coins, and cash stored in an iron cupboard, with an estimated value of Rs 3,89,900.

Police registered a case under sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched an investigation.

The accused men are identified as Vijay Bapu Kale (24) and Nagesh Ganpat Dhotre (23). The 17-year-old boy has been remanded in the observation home for children.

"A total of seven burglary cases were exposed, and items including gold jewellery, silver coins, and the motorcycle used in the crimes, worth Rs 4, 65, 000 were seized," a police official said. PTI COR NSK