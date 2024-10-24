Minor boy beaten up by attendant in Thane school

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) A video has surfaced on social media showing a three-year-old boy being beaten up allegedly by a woman attendant at a play school in Thane city of Maharashtra.

The child's parents have given a formal complaint to the Kapurbawdi police in connection with the incident which took place last week, officials said on Thursday, adding no FIR has been registered so far.

The child was traumatised as has not returned to the school, as per sources.

The video showed the attendant taking the child to a corner in the class and beating him up.

The reason for the incident was not yet known.

An official at the Kapurbawdi police station said they will look into the complaint. PTI COR GK