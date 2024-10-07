Minor boy booked for sexually abusing autistic girl

Indore, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have booked a 13-year-old boy for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old girl suffering from autism in Indore, an official said on Monday.

The MP State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report within a fortnight from the police about this incident.

An FIR was lodged by the mother of the victim in Palasia police station stating that her daughter suffering from "autism spectrum disorder" was allegedly sexually abused by her minor relative on October 3 in a bathroom, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The 13-year-old boy involved in the alleged sexual abuse is a relative of the victim girl, he said.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

"The victim girl narrated her ordeal to her family members through gestures. We are investigating the case with the help of experts who understand the sign language of autistic patients," Dandotiya said.

State Human Rights Commission chairman Manohar Mamtani has taken cognisance of the alleged sexual abuse based on media reports and ordered the city police commissioner to send a report on the safety of the victim girl, medical facilities and legal aid provided to her, as well as other steps taken in the case, an official added.