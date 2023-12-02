Minor boy detained, rickshaw driver held for killing 23-year-old man in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 2 (PTI) A minor boy was detained in connection with the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Naigaon area of Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The decomposed body of Lavesh Mali was found near Bafane bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on November 22, Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said.

"Our probe first zeroed in on autorickshaw driver Devidas alias Pakya Suraj Singh (30), who was arrested on November 28. His questioning revealed the main accused was a minor boy," he said.

"Based on a tip off, we found the boy sleeping on a footpath in Malad in the north west part of Mumbai. He was held in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He was produced before a juvenile court and has been sent to a remand home," the official added.

According to him, Mali was killed as he had taken a rickshaw from Singh and had dashed it into a dumper truck, leading to severe damage to vehicle.

"Singh and the juvenile, who were angry with Mali over this incident, bludgeoned him to death and left the bushes in the thicket. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered and further probe is underway," Bhame informed. PTI COR BNM BNM