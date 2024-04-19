Minor boy dies in accident involving YSRCP campaign vehicle

Rajam (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy died in an accident involving a campaign vehicle belonging to a YSRCP assembly candidate at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh, said a police official on Friday.

The accident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday when the minor boy, who came to buy snacks, was hit by the vehicle belonging to YSRCP Rajam (SC) Assembly candidate T Rajesh, said the official.

"The candidate was not present in the vehicle and the accident happened after the campaign when the driver took the vehicle to inflate the tires.

'The boy came running suddenly, even the driver could not do anything. The boy did not check whether a vehicle was coming," the police official told PTI.

According to police, one of the campaign boards fixed to the vehicle hit the boy hard at Bobbili Junction road.

Police arrested the driver, M Sudheer (21). A case was booked under IPC Section 304 A and after completing the postmortem, the boy's body was handed over to his family.

