Minor boy drowns in water tank in Thane building

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A three-year-old boy has died after accidentally falling in a water tank while playing in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the residential complex located on Ghodbunder Road, they said.

The child along with his mother had gone to a relative's house. While the boy was playing in the premises, he accidentally slipped into the water tank and drowned, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

After not being able to find him, his family members launched a frantic search. They finally traced the child to the tank, pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said. PTI COR GK