Minor boy electrocuted in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI ) An 11-year-old boy has died of electrocution at his home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The incident took place at Ganesh Nagar in Boisar area on Monday afternoon when the boy was attempting to switch off a electric motor after filling water for the household needs.

While trying to remove the motor's plug, he came in contact with the electric current. At that time, water had also accumulated on the floor which further increased the flow of electricity, an official said.

The was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, the police said.

An investigation was on to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident, they said. PTI COR GK