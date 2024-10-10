Minor boy found dead in Thane lake; police launch probe

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of a 10-year-old boy has been found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Thursday.

Some passersby spotted the body in the Dativali lake in Diva area shortly before midnight on Wednesday and alerted local police who then informed the fire brigade, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the minor, who was a resident of Diva, he said.

The police later sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on, the official said. PTI COR GK